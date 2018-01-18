Latest: Olympian McKayla Maroney says Nassar gave her a sleeping pill before a "treatment"

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - McKayla Maroney's statement was second on Thursday. She was not present but had her statement read by the Attorney General's office. Maroney talked about her love for gymnastics and her goal to win a medal, she said, "I got there but not without a price."

She started at USA Gymnastics at 14 years old. When Nassar first treated her, he told Maroney that she was receiving medical treatment that had performed for 30 years."

At age 15, she recalls Nassar giving her a sleeping pill and then ending up "alone in a hotel room getting a treatment." She specifically called out Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, and US Olympic Committee for allowing Nassar to continue to prey on children.

Former national USA team member, Jamie Dantzscher was the first victim to speak Thursday at the Nassar sentencing hearings. She was part of Team USA's bronze medal in the 2000 Olympic games. She has suffered from anorexia, bulimia, depression and even suicidal thoughts because of her pain from Larry Nassar's abuse. She told the court that Nassar abused her during the Olympics in her private hotel room, in her own bed. He treated her for hip and back pain and even performed physicals on her. When she first came forward in August 2016 she was not believed and was called "a liar and a whore." When she addressed Nassar she said, "Who do they believe now Larry?"

Court started late on Thursday morning, at least a half hour past the scheduled time of 9 a.m.

Judge Aquilina started the day by thanking the media for the way they have been handling the hearing. Then the attorneys announced themselves for both the prosecution and the defense. The judge stated that they delay was because Larry Nassar sent a letter to the judge saying that he does not think he can continue to listen to statements from victims going forward. He then spoke in court regarding the letter.

He called the hearing a "media circus," and said that the judge wants him to sit next to her so cameras would constantly be on Nassar throughout hearing. Judge Aquilina had to defend herself before the victims could even speak, saying she does not want the media's attention, that he, Nassar, created this.

All day Thursday in Judge Aquilina's courtroom in Ingham County, victims, now called survivors, of former doctor Larry Nassar read Victim Impact Statements as part of Nassar's sentencing hearing.

101 victims total are prepared to speak, at least 51 more victims in the next two days are expected to give statements at this hearing.

One person who will not be at Thursday's hearing is MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon - she made an appearance after lunch on Wednesday.

Simon sat in the back row and listened to the statements from women and girls read before the judge.

Simon says she was hesitant about showing up to the hearing when it first began on Tuesday.

She says she will not return to the hearing again, saying she created too much of distraction and doesn't want to take the focus off survivors.

News 10 caught up with her during a break Wednesday, but she refused to comment on the dozens of women who've blamed the university for allowing Nassar to abuse so many women.

"These are their stories and their lived experiences and their words. I'm not going to challenge those words because it's important for them to say their words today in their own way. This is not the place for that conversation," said Simon.