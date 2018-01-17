Latest: "Odd behaviors should have raised red flag"

The third victim on Wednesday, number 33 so far, was Amanda Thomashow. Amanda saw Nassar for back and hip pain in 2014. She had heard great things about the doctor and was hopeful for the treatment. However, she said, "he had us all fooled." She said his quirky behavior should have raised a red flag. She told authorities at MSU but her voice went unanswered. She was in her mid-20's and in medical school and was told that she didn't understand the difference between sexual assault and treatment. She says that she still has nightmares about the day she was assaulted and can't sleep. She is afraid "of people all the time."

The first victim was known as "athlete A." Her mother read her statement. Athlete A is Maggie Nichols. Nichols is a former US Gymnastics team member. She was assaulted by Nassar at age 15. She had also received Facebook messages from Nassar about how pretty she was, her mother read. Nichols just came out publicly about her assault saying that, "he did not do this to Athlete A, but to Maggie Nichols." Gina Nichols, the mother of Maggie, spoke candidly to Nassar after reading her daughter's statement. She spoke from the heart, as a parent and the wife of a medical doctor. Her disdain and anger was evident. She told Nassar he was not a "real doctor but a pedophile."

Gina Nichols also turned to a representative from USA Gymnastics and said right to that person, "they are accountable."