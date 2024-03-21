Late Season Accumulating Snow Returns to Michigan to Start Your Weekend

WSYM Snow Accumulations March 22nd

Winter Returns following a dry spell in terms of snow accumulation. February 2024 snow accumulations for Mid-Michigan were very low with an average of around 2-3 inches of snow recorded. For the month of March, Lansing has an average of 6 inches of snow that falls throughout the month. We could be nearing this average following tomorrow's event.

We have a system of snow we are watching closely as our jet stream has been continuously flowing from the northwest which is aiding in moving the storm system slightly southerly in our forecasts. With this, we are watching for a band of snow that could bring heavy snowfall rates to localized area within it's track. As we watch this closely throughout the period, Isentropic Lift will primarily be the reason we see accumulating snowfall.

For our neighborhoods, we are right now expecting northern counties including Ionia, Clinton, Shiawassee, Eaton, Barry, Ingham, and Livingston counties to get the most snowfall totals with an estimated 3-5" with possibility for a focused band of snow to bring an additional 1-2" locally. neighborhoods in our southern counties can still expect snow with snowfall totals ranging from 1-3". Neighborhoods along the Ohio/Indiana border could see Trace amounts of snow and some freezing rain throughout the day.

Snow is forecast to fall throughout the entire daytime period throughout our neighborhoods tomorrow. We will be watching this very closely for any shifting in the system as it approaches overnight.

