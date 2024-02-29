Late February Tornadoes Officially Rated on EF Scale

WSYM Calhoun County Tornado Track Feb 28th

During the evening of February 28th, the National Weather Service Grand Rapids Office released a Public Information Statement regarding the storms that advanced through southern Michigan and Mid-Michigan on February 27th-28th.

The Damage Survey for the given tornado report that affected Marshall and surrounding areas, was radar indicated and spotter reported. It was rated an EF-1 Tornado with winds topping at 110 mph and a path (shown above) that lasted roughly 5.5 miles.

The tornado touched down east of I-69 near 16 and a half road in Calhoun County. It traveled northeast through Marhsall and uprooted and damaged trees. It also damaged outbuildings and roof's to houses with shingles and siding. One injury was reported.

Earlier today, the tornado affected Grand Blanc was also rated in a Public Information Statement from the National Weather Service Detroit Office. That tornado was rated an EF-2 with winds topping at 115 mph with a track that lasted about 5.7 miles. No fatalities or injuries were reported.

The tornado touched down in Creasey Bicentennial Park, damaging a pavillion and uprooting a tree. Multiple other trees were damaged in its path as well as damages to some houses and transmission poles. An industrial complex at Reid and S Dort Hwy saw major damages including a blown out non load bearing wall, and significant roof damage.

Late February is a rare time to see such severe activity in the State of Michigan. Normal Severe Weather Season starts in late March and peaks in July.

