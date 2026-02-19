Large-scale search underway for missing Lansing man

LANSING, Mich. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a coordinated search for Dleel Danial Galal-Kowta in the area of Jolly and Dunckel Road. The 26-year-old man has been missing since January 8.

The Lansing Police Department is asking people to avoid the area during the search operation, which involves specialized resources to ensure a safe and thorough effort.

Galal-Kowta was reported missing on January 9. Since then, police have followed up on all leads and continue to work closely with his family. The search is part of ongoing efforts to locate him.

Due to aviation protocols, drone use is prohibited in the search area.

Galal-Kowta is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on January 8 in the 4900 block of Belle Chase Road at College Town Apartments.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and possibly no shoes. He may be wearing a blue and white jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

