Large fight led to triple shooting

Lansing police are currently investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital Thursday.

Officers got the call of a reported shooting at the Laroy Froh Townhomes located on Reo Road around 10 p.m.

Lansing police say an 11-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl, and a 20-year-old man had all been shot in the legs.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital with what police called non-life threatening injuries.

Lansing police said at least one of the girls had been released from the hospital by Friday morning, but didn't say which one or have an update on the other girl's condition.

The 20-year-old man underwent surgery early Friday morning, police said.

Lansing police say there was a large altercation between different groups of teenagers that led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time and there is believed to be only one shooter, police said.

Lansing police say the shooting does not appear to be random and there is no threat to the public at this time.

