Lansing's mayor names his pick for the city's new fire chief

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has chosen Carrie Edwards-Clemons to lead the city’s fire department.

Edwards-Clemons has served as interim chief and assistant chief for administration over the past two years.

She brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in both public and private sectors.

Before joining Lansing, she served as Deputy Fire Chief in Flint for 23 years.

The Fire Board of Commissions will review Schor’s recommendation at their January 14th meeting.

