Lansing Youth Concert Preparations

Local schools can sign up now for a cost-free youth concert at Michigan State University's Wharton Center. Registration is now open for the 2018 edition of the Lansing Concert Band's "Young Person's Introduction to the Band Concert." This year's concert theme is "Emotions in Music." News 10's Lora Painter has a preview of what to expect as preparations get underway right now.

This year, student artwork will be displayed during the concert, reflecting the different emotions for each song.

Gary Sullivan, the conductor and artist director for the LCB, said, "Most of these students would not even visit these facilities if these kind of opportunities were not provided."

There is no admission fee for this year's program, thanks to a grant from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the Arts Council of Greater Lansing. The performers with the Lansing Concert Band volunteer their time. While the cost is free for schools, attendees must register their classes using the link on the LCB website.

MORE INFORMATION:

www.lansingconcertband.org

SHOW TIMES:

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 10:00am, Wharton Center for the Performing Arts

Tuesday, February 27, 2018, 1:00pm, Charlotte Performing Arts Center (Charlotte classes only)