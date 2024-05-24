Lansing woman stabbed to death

LANSING, Mich. — One woman is dead after a stabbing in Lansing.
According to the Lansing Police Department, they arrived at the 2100 block of Bruce Avenue and found a 65-year-old female with substantial stab wounds.
She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
This is an active investigation and police currently have a suspect in custody.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 extension 5, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.
