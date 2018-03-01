Lansing wish kid to go on shopping spree

10:22 AM, Mar 1, 2018
If you had one wish, what would you wish for?    

When seventeen-year-old Dione, of Lansing was asked this question, she wished for a shopping spree with her mom, sister and best friend. 

This Saturday, Dione, who has a hematologic disorder, will start off her day at Best Buy before heading to the Lansing Mall to continue shopping at some of her favorite stores, all courtesy of Make-A-Wish® Michigan. 

Since 1984, Make-A-Wish Michigan has granted more than 9,000 wishes. This year, the organization expects to grant wishes to more than 450 Michigan children. Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE 