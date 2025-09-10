Lansing Township police investigate shooting that left man hospitalized

LANSING, Mich. — A 44-year-old Lansing man is recovering in stable condition after being shot in the face during a disturbance in Lansing Township on Monday night.

Patrol officers from the Lansing Township Police Department and the Lansing Police Department responded to a disturbance around Wood Street near Sam's Way in Lansing Township around 9:20 p.m. on September 9. Upon arrival, officers found the man who had been shot in the face.

Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital from the scene. He is in stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery.

A 41-year-old Lansing woman was taken into custody at the scene. Two firearms were also recovered from the scene.

The Lansing Township Detective Bureau and the Michigan State Police responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Preliminary statements indicate the victim and suspect knew each other and there is no evidence of any threat to the public related to this incident.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Zach Menosky of the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-999-0312 or menoskyz@lansingtwpmi.gov.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

