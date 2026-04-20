Lansing Township fire crews extinguish an early morning kitchen fire at a local restaurant

LANSING, Mich. — No one was hurt after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a Flap Jack restaurant on Homer and Grand River early Monday morning.

Lansing Township fire crews responded to a building fire at a Flap Jack restaurant on Homer and Grand River just after 5:00 a.m. Monday.

LANSING FLAP JACK FIRE

The Lansing and East Lansing Fire Departments assisted in getting the blaze under control. The Deputy Fire Chief said a worker discovered the fire.

"An employee had come into work to start opening the store, found lots of smoke, got out, called 911. When our crews first got here, we made entry and found a fire in the kitchen area on one of the cookers that had extended up into the vent."

He said no one was hurt and the fire was contained to the kitchen.

The cause of the fire in the cooker remains unclear. An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause.

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