ln an update on the shooting that killed a teenager in Jackson over the weekend, Jackson Police released the identity of the victim.

According to Jackson police, 17 year old Lansing native, Kalil Calunga-Rodriguez, was shot and killed Sunday.

The investigation is in the early stages, but police believe the suspect shot the victim from a vehicle traveling eastbound on Griswold Street...

if you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the jackson police department