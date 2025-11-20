Lansing Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner leaving for Seattle position with $365K salary

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner will leave his position to lead Seattle Public Schools, following a vote by the Seattle school board.

The Seattle Public Schools Board of Education approved an agreement bringing Shuldiner on as superintendent starting Feb. 1. The contract includes a $365,000 salary plus an additional $60,000 for retirement benefits.

Shuldiner has served as Lansing's superintendent since 2021. During his tenure, he increased graduation rates, launched universal pre-K programming and improved student attendance across the district.

The Lansing School District Board of Education said it will begin discussions about finding a new superintendent soon. Board members did not indicate who will serve as interim superintendent during the transition period.

