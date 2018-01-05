Lansing Schools mourn loss of Shirley Rodgers

Former Board of Education member, Shirley Rodgers, is being remembered by the Lansing School District Friday.

Rodgers suddenly passed away from natural causes.

She was a retired Lansing School District employee who worked in the district for more than three decades.

She was also elected to the Board of Education in November 2007 for the first time.

"No one has been a more dedicated, loving supporter of the Lansing School District than Shirley Rodgers," superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul said. "Shirley was a tireless advocate for education and her lasting memory will be of a fierce fighter for students. I highly valued her experience and perspective on all education issues and her friendship will be deeply missed."

Shirley Rodgers was known to have a passion for education, and a gleaming bright smile and loud laugh that could fill a room, according to her friends.

"Ms. Rodgers was a tireless public servant, dear friend and confidant,” said Rachel Lewis, president of the Lansing School District Board of Education. “She served with a passion to help shape and influence this community to make Lansing a better place. Her endearing work will be sorely missed, but her efforts will continue to live on through her great positive legacy.”