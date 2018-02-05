Lansing School District Creates Super Bowl Commercial

While many of you are stocking up and getting meals ready for the big game. The Lansing school district is waiting for its time to shine with its own commercial in the Super Bowl tomorrow night.

FOX 47's Marcus Dash talked to the man who put the commercial together.

This is the second year in a row the Lansing school district will be featured in an advertisement on Super Bowl Sunday. Robert Kolt owner of Kolt Communications a public relations firm that produced Lansing school district's ad says, this year's ad is about getting parents and kids to come to their showcase event where students can get enrolled.

"They can actually sign kids up to go to school next year, they look at all of the exciting magnet programs that we have, the stem, and the steam, sorta pick a pathway," said Kolt.

Kolt says it's not about comparing their ad to the national ads in the Super Bowl. Their goal with this ad was to be informative in a fun way. He says this is an important part of good ads.

"The goal of a Super Bowl ad is to touch somebody's emotion and share information at the same time," said Kolt.

According to Forbes the 2018 Super Bowl is estimated to have over one-hundred million viewers for the ninth straight year. This was a big reason why Kolt wanted to get the Lansing school district's message out there on Super Bowl Sunday.

"You are around a lot of other ads, so for the advertising industry it's time to put on your best stuff to really get people attracted," said Kolt.

The commercial will air during the third quarter of the game. Lansing school district showcase will be on February 11th at the Don Johnson field house.