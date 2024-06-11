Lansing School District announces summer food program days and locations

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) The Lansing School District has announced the dates and locations for their summer food service program.

Meet Up and Eat Up will be partnering with SodexoMagic to make free meals available at various locations in Lansing.

Free meals are available to those who are 18 years of age and younger. Additionally, meals are offered to those up to the age of 26 who are "enrolled in an educational program for the mentally or physically disabled."

Meals are provided with no discrimination or regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability.

Free meals are offered for both breakfast and lunch depending on locations.

Summer Food Service Program locations, days and hours vary.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

