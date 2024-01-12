Lansing salt trucks are getting ready during the calm before the snowstorm coming this weekend

Neighborhood snow plow and salt truck companies are preparing for the winter storm coming this weekend

On average, this neighborhood snow removal company goes through 4 tons of salt per storm

Watch to learn more about how Kanazeh Lawn Service keeps commercial and residential properties snow-free

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Large amounts of snow hitting Lansing might put a damper on your weekend plans. But don't get salty. Salt trucks like this one are gearing up for the storm.

"There's a lot of variables that go into play with a snowstorm coming in," said Shafeek Kanazeh.

Shafeek Kanazeh opened Kanazeh Lawn Service twelve years ago, offering commercial and residential services to the Mid-Michigan community. And now he's prepping his salt trucks in the calm before the storm.

"We're always checking our equipment, always making sure everything is ready to go. Any last-minute repairs on our administrative side. Jerry-Anne runs our office. She's going to make sure our routes are up to date," said Kanazek, "We probably go through maybe 3-4 tons of salt."

To put that in perspective, that's the weight of an average female African elephant! For storms like these, Kanazeh says, he brings on extra staff to help meet the needs of our Lansing neighbors.

"We could be plowing for 24 hours straight," said Kanazeh.

But no matter how much you prepare, you can't control the snow.

"Well, that's the fun part about snow; it could be 3 in the morning it could be 3 in the afternoon," said Kanazeh

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

