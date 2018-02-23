Lansing Residents Voluntarily Evacuating Homes

People in the Urbandale neighborhood were given these voluntary evacuation papers, they started packing up as water slowly creeps into their neighborhoods. News Ten's Marcus Dash has the story.
"We have a had little bit of flooding before in like my basement and stuff, but nothing this major it's scary," said Fellows.
As I pulled into South Hayford Avenue and saw the moving trucks and pickups packed to the top, one would think it was college move out day. Tyrone Harris tells me he wasn't going to go anywhere until he drove around...
"Seeing flooding in certain spots and that is when it really hits you and you're like yeah it's happening we gotta get our stuff packed," said Harris.
Another man in Urbandale isn't happy the city took so long to give any sort of flood notice to the neighborhood.
"City could have prepared people more for it, instead of giving us last minute pack up and go," said Jimmy Suttles.
Since yesterday police have been out in full force giving people voluntary evacuation papers recommending that they evacuate their homes in fear of water creeping into their basements, but this one man I spoke to said he's gonna ride it out with his faith.
"I am gonna pray, I'm gonna pray, Isiah 43 and 3 that it won't come near my dwelling. I am staying, I'm not moving and I'm trusting God," said Jeffrey Knox.
As for others in Urbandale who weren't taking this evacuation lightly like Debbie Vandenbosch, she made sure she was leaving nothing of value behind.
"The only thing that is going to be left in there is beds dressers and a fishtank basically," said Vandenbosch.
Earlier today the city of Lansing put up sandbags on Kalamazoo at US-127 to try and limit the amount of water that has been flooding the Urbandale neighborhood. Their hope is this will eliminate the flow of water into the neighborhood.