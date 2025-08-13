One person dead after house fire in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — One person is dead after a house fire on the 3300 block of Continental Drive in Lansing, according to the Lansing Battalion Chief.

The chief says the fire took place right before 6 p.m. on August 12th.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

