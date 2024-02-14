Lansing Police search for two missing children

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department are looking for two children.

Nasiah Courtland is 10-years-old. She is 5'3 and weighs 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, and a black coat.

The other kid is 9-year-old Sitarious Courtland. He is 4'9 and weighs 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gay shirt, and a black coat with some green on it.

According to The Lansing Police Department, the two were last seen on the 2700 block of Midwood Street around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

If you or anyone you know has information, you are being asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

