Lansing Police say two-year-old died after being shot outside Lansing gas station

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police say a two-year-old died after being shot Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Dunckel Road for a shooting and found the child. The Lansing Fire Department responded and transported the 2-year-old victim to the hospital, where he passed.

After investigating, officers discovered an unsecured firearm where the child originally was. It is believed the child was alone in the car and had unsupervised access to the weapon.

One suspect involved fled the scene and was later located and arrested by the Lansing Police Department. That suspect is a 44-year-old male.

This is a developing story.