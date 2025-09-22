Lansing police investigate two separate shootings over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that happened over the weekend.

The first investigation involved a 22-year-old man who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the ear Saturday evening in Lansing.

Lansing Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1800 block of Elizabeth Street around 5:04 p.m. Saturday.

Officers later learned the victim was heading to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The second shooting happened Sunday night on Lansing’s south side leaving a man hospitalized in stable condition after being shot, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 5700 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue and found a male victim with a gunshot wound, according to the Lansing Police Department.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting, and the investigations remains active.

Police are asking anyone with information about either shooting to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

