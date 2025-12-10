Lansing police investigate shooting at Red Roof Inn that injured bystander

Lansing police are investigating a shooting at a Red Roof Inn early Wednesday morning that left one person injured.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the hotel in the 3600 block of Dunkel Road, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old man with a graze wound to his back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police believe the incident started from an argument in the parking lot before shots were fired.

One of the rounds went through the wall of a nearby hotel room and injured the person inside, who was not involved in the altercation.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains active, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

