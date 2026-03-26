Lansing police investigate an early Thursday morning shooting that left a 17-year-old in critical condition

LANSING, Mich. — A 17-year-old male is in critical but stable condition after a shooting early Thursday morning in Lansing.

Lansing Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Long Blvd around 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the teen with a gunshot wound to the chest.

TEEN SHOT IN LANSING

Emergency responders transported the victim to THE hospital.

Police have not made any arrests. The investigation remains active as officers work to determine the sequence of events.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message to the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page.

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