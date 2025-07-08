10-year-old shot in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old child was shot, according to the Lansing Police.

Police say that it happened around 3:30 am, Tuesday July 8 on the 400 block of S. Francis.

Officials say that when they arrived they found a 10-year-old girl, shot.

She was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Not much else is known at this time, but officials believe that this was a random shooting.

If you know anything about this case, you're being asked to call the Lansing Police Department.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Lansing Police Department has issued a correction. They say the child was 10 years old, not 11. This story has been updated to reflect those changes.

