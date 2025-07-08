Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

10-year-old shot in Lansing

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

LANSING, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old child was shot, according to the Lansing Police.

Police say that it happened around 3:30 am, Tuesday July 8 on the 400 block of S. Francis.

WATCH: Here's what happens when you call 911

Here's what happens when you call 911

Officials say that when they arrived they found a 10-year-old girl, shot.

She was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Not much else is known at this time, but officials believe that this was a random shooting.

If you know anything about this case, you're being asked to call the Lansing Police Department.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Lansing Police Department has issued a correction. They say the child was 10 years old, not 11. This story has been updated to reflect those changes.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON NEIGHBORS: Do you have a story idea? Let's Talk!