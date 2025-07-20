Lansing Police: Homicide investigation underway, 36-year-old man dead

Lansing Police are investigating an early Sunday morning homicide.

Officers received a call to the 3800 block of Wilson Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting, according to a news release from Lansing Police.

On scene, officers found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound under his armpit, the news release said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and police do not believe this incident was random.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page, by sending a private message.