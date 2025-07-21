Lansing Police Chief Backus to give update on weekend shootings

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police Chief Rob Backus is expected to give an update on a string of shootings over the weekend, one of which left a man dead, and another injuring a 15-year-old girl.

Lansing Police Department press conference addressing recent shootings

The Lansing Police Department said this will be held at 1 p.m. You can watch that in this story.

Here is a look at the four shootings that happened over the weekend in Lansing:

On Saturday, just before 7 p.m., a 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. Police said in a press release that two minors have been arrested in connection with this incident, and they are working to identify a third. They believe that this was an attempted robbery.

A 15-year-old girl was shot at a large party on Risdale Street Saturday night, according to police. This happened at around 10:40 p.m. Two adults were taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

A 50-year-old is in the hospital after being shot, according to police. Officers got to the scene around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday. The victim is in the hospital and in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

A 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound under his arm on Sunday, the Lansing Police Department said. As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

