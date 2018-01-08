Lansing Party Bus up for auction

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is auctioning off a party bus that was impounded for not having the proper paperwork.

The bus from "LansingParty.com" was cited in October for not having insurance, leaving dozens of MSU students stranded at an apple orchard in St. Johns.

The 1987 MCI Pusher Bus has over 400,000 miles. The starting bid is $10,290.

Clinton County Sheriff's Lt. Jeff Clarke says no bids have been made yet. Bids will be accepted until Thursday, January 11th at 1:00pm. If no one bids at all, the bus will be turned over to the towing company, American Towing.

Christopher Staggs, the owner of LansingParty.com, is charged with four counts of operating without insurance. He has pleaded not guilty.

The bus may be seen during regular business hours at American Towing, 15890 South US 27, in Lansing.