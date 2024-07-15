Lansing officers acted in self-defense in Dec. 2023 fatal shooting, says AG's office

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - The officers involved in the Dec.1,2023 shooting that killed 33-year-old Stephen Luis Romero will not be charged, after the Department of the Attorney General said they acted in self defense.

That night, Lansing police were called to a domestic violence incident involving a fired gun between Lake Lansing Road and East César E. Chávez Ave.

The first several 9-1-1 calls were from Romero's wife, the victim. She told dispatchers "her husband was drunk, he had struck her, he had brandished his pistol at her, and that she was alone in a car in the driveway of their home," according the the Department of the Attorney General.

Body cam footage released, showed two officers from the Lansing Police Department arrived to find Romero standing next to the open car door. He was instructed to display his hands and get on the ground. Romero put his hands up and knelt. From there, the video shows officers asking Romero to get on the ground face-down when Romero lifted his shirt, revealing a pistol in his waistband. He was again instructed to get on the ground face-down.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW BODY CAM VIDEO RELEASED BY LPD

"Romero instead reached for and grabbed the pistol in his waistband and both officers then opened fire," according to the Attorney General. "After being struck and lowering himself to the ground, Mr. Romero again reached for the pistol, grabbed it, and this time removed it from his waistband. Both officers again fired several shots."

Authorities say lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene. Romero was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital hours later.

The Department of the Attorney General reviewed Romero's autopsy, body-cam footage, LPD records, 9-1-1 calls and other material.

The Department concluded that officers acted in a legal manner when using deadly force.

"The Lansing Police officers acted in defense of themselves and Mr. Romero’s wife in the vehicle beside him and did not act in a manner that would substantiate criminal charges," according to the Attorney General.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

