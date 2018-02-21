Lansing neighborhoods on list for evacuation

A shelter will be provided by the American Red Cross beginning at noon on Thursday, February 22. The Shelter will be located at the Letts Community Center at 1220 W. Kalamazoo St. in Lansing.
"Lansing's Emergency Management team is actively monitoring the current weather situation. Our residents' safety is top priority, and that's why we're recommending this evacuation plan," said Schor. "We are grateful for our partnership with the American Red Cross to provide vital services to those affected in our community."
To report flooding or other issues please call: Lansing Public Service Dept. at 517-483-4161
Lansing Mayor Schor has issued a list of neighborhoods for a voluntary evacuation.
He, along with Lansing Twp. Supervisor Diontrae Hayes and the Lansing Office of Emergency Management are recommending evacuation in the following areas due to flooding: Urbandale Sycamore Park Knollwood Willow Baker Cherry Hill Riverside