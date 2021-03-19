Lansing Native Brings Easter Extravaganza to FOX 47 News

LANSING, Mich. — It promises to be one of the great television events of this coming Easter season. A one-hour special featuring a collection of some of the top performers in Gospel music will be on FOX 47 on March 28.

Grammy and Stellar Award winners like the late great Bishop Rance Allen, Earl Bynum, Clareta Haddon, and Gerald Alston(The Manhattans), current Billboard chart Topping Gospel recording artist Keyla Richardson, Red Hands, internationally renowned saxophonist Mel Holder, The NBC-VOICE finalist Michelle Brooks-Thompson & many more. All together making ‘joyful noise’ in a show being called ‘Melodies of Resurrection.’

And this world-class production is being executive-produced by Lansing native Carlton McConnell, CEO of Arlington, Texas based Round the Clock Entertainment Group.

“I am thrilled to be working with this awesome group of award winning recording artist, musicians & songwriters in praise of the most significant event in Christendom, the resurrection of Jesus. And I’m delighted that along with being broadcast 10 different television networks including on The Word TV and the NOW TV Christian networks with their reach to a potential audience in the hundreds of millions,” the show will air on FOX 47 in my hometown says McConnell.

A 1982 graduate of Sexton High School, was well as Eastern Michigan University in business administration before launching into a successful career as a promoter, manager, and producer in sports and entertainment industries.

The “Melodies of Resurrection” program can be seen locally at 10:30 in the morning on Palm Sunday, March 28, on FOX 47. And it will also be broadcast on The Word Network (TWN) on Good Friday, April 2nd, at 11 pm. TWN is carried by AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, and DirecTV among many other providers.

‘Melodies of Resurrection’ will be hosted by renowned saxophonist Mel Holder and Sirius XM radio personality Meta Washington.

