Lansing medical marijuana dispensaries may be forced to close

Nearly 50 marijuana dispensaries may be forced by the City of Lansing to close within a few weeks.

According to the Lansing State Journal, the city attorney sent out 48 cease and desist orders to 48 medical marijuana dispensaries on Friday.



December 15 marked the deadline for the city's applications for dispensary licenses.

A total of 85 applications were turned in by that date.



Based on a city ordinance only 25 dispensaries will be issued in Lansing all together.



Earlier this month -- Mayor Virg Bernero issued an Executive Order saying dispensaries that didn't apply for a city license by the deadline must shut down.