Lansing Mayor Andy Schor proposes $307.2 million city budget with focus on public safety and infrastructure

LANSING — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has submitted his budget recommendations for the upcoming fiscal year to the City Council.

The mayor’s office says the $307.2 million budget is less than a 1% increase from the approved budget for the prior year.

As part of the budget proposal, Schor wants to add and shift city staffing resources. This includes adding three new Lansing Police Department detention staff members, which would free up five officers to move from the jail to the streets. The budget also includes six new police officers and three additional firefighters.

The proposal allocates $7.5 million for critical wastewater treatment plant improvements and $1.5 million toward repairing, replacing, and installing new sidewalks.

Schor also laid out a supplemental spending plan tied to the Deep Green Data Center, a proposed development that is still awaiting City Council approval.

Under the supplemental plan, $400,000 would go to the Lansing Fire Department for specialized gear and training. This includes equipment for electrical hazard response and hazmat operations specific to data center systems. Another $400,000 would go toward funding home rehabilitation projects.

The Façade Improvement Grants program and the Neighborhood Grants program would each receive an additional $100,000.

The City Council has until May 18 to adopt a final budget.

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