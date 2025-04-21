Lansing man found dead in water in southern Florida

LANSING, Mich. — An 84-year-old Lansing man was found dead in the water near a boat slip in southern Florida Friday afternoon.

That's according to the Monroe County, Florida, Sheriff's Office. They said the body of 84-year-old Tony Vescolani, of Lansing, was found in the water off Sombrero Boulevard in Marathon.

According to the sheriff's office, they were made aware of the body just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities said foul play doesn't appear to be a factor, and they are waiting on autopsy results.

