Lansing man found dead in water in southern Florida

LANSING, Mich. — An 84-year-old Lansing man was found dead in the water near a boat slip in southern Florida Friday afternoon.
That's according to the Monroe County, Florida, Sheriff's Office. They said the body of 84-year-old Tony Vescolani, of Lansing, was found in the water off Sombrero Boulevard in Marathon.
According to the sheriff's office, they were made aware of the body just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Authorities said foul play doesn't appear to be a factor, and they are waiting on autopsy results.
