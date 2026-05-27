Lansing man dies in multi-vehicle crash at Waverly and Holmes Road intersection

A 21-year-old man is dead and four others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Lansing over the weekend.

The Lansing Police Department released details on the crash Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Waverly and Holmes Road early Saturday evening, where they discovered a four-vehicle crash.

The 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the crash was caused by a vehicle traveling northbound on Waverly Road colliding with another vehicle near the intersection of Holmes Road. Investigators believe speed was a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

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