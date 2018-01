A Lansing man has been convicted in the shooting death of another man last April.

Dequaries Jackson was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder and felony weapons charges in the death of Westley Cheeks.

Cheeks was shot and killed inside a home on Shepard Street on April 1st, 2017. Jackson was arrested three days later in the Detroit area by a fugitive team.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted when he's sentenced next month.