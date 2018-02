A 47 year-old Lansing man has been formally charged for a robbery that took place at the Comerica Bank on the 5200 block of S. Cedar St.

Police say the robbery happened Friday, when the suspect entered the bank and demanded money for a teller.

The suspect then took the money and exited the bank.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Officers were later able to identify the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

His arraignment is expected to be on Monday.