Lansing man charged for a death threat toward a local judge

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Earlier today, the Eaton County prosecuting office announced that a Lansing man has been charged after making death threats toward a retired Eaton County Judge.

According to the Eaton County Prosecutors Office, Michael Jonathan Wetmore, 46 of Lansing, was arrested after he called the Eaton County Sheriff's Office and made comments threatening the life of retired Eaton County Judge Julie Reincke.

After an investigation, Wetmore was charged with:



False Report or Threat of Terrorism, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison

Telecommunications Service - Malicious Use, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail

"Threats against those who chose to serve the public will not, and should not, be tolerated in our society. The charges issued by my office today are serious and reflect my disdain for the defendant's behavior," said Eaton County Prosecuting Attorey Douglas R. Lloyd. "I hope that the charges will also serve as a reminder that words have consequences, especially serious threats of physical harm or death. These threats of violence are never an acceptable way of resolving our differences, particularly toward our public servants who dedicate themselves to making our community a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family."

Wetmore was arraigned Monday afternoon. The 56A District Court set a bond for $150,000.

A probable cause conference for Wetmore is scheduled for July 31 at 8:30 a.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

