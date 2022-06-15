Watch
Lansing man arrested in Eaton County after running from police

Posted at 7:36 PM, Jun 15, 2022
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Eaton County deputies and Grand Ledge police officers arrested a 26-year-old Lansing man Wednesday who they say was "involved in a violent crime and armed with a handgun."

Police say it happened just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say the suspect took off from the scene in Grand Ledge before eventually crashing his car in Delta Township.

A witness saw the man grab a handgun from the car and then run off, police said.

Deputies say the man disappeared into the woods near Stone Ridge Drive and Saginaw Highway, but, after a search the prompted police to issue a shelter-in-place order, he was arrested without incident.

Police have not released information on the crime the man is accused of.

As of Wednesday evening, he was being held in the Eaton County Jail waiting arraignment.

