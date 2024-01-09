Lansing looks to reward those who adopt sustainable equipment practices

Lansing BWL 2021 Lansing BWL

The “Electrification Rebate Program” was introduced today by the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL). It hopes to incentivize BWL electric customers for adopting practices using sustainable equipment. Part of BWL’s Hometown Energy Savers, the program is designed for both home and business uses.

Items eligible include induction cooking equipment for residential use, electric forklifts for commercial use, and electric lawn equipment for both residential and commercial use.

Another piece of equipment included in the rebate is electrical bikes or “E-bikes”. Partnering with the League of Michigan Bicyclists, BWL becomes one of the first utility companies in the state to offer this opportunity for those who want to own their own “E-bike”.

Dick Peffley, BWL’s General Manager, stated, “By providing financial incentives for electrification projects, we want to empower our customer to make environmentally conscious decision that contribute to a cleaner and healthier Lansing.”

To apply for the electrification rebate and to see the different rebate price options, click here.

