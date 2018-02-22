Lansing, Lansing Township under State of Emergency due to floods

The rain is gone but concern for flooding grows stronger.

Lansing and Lansing Township officials are urging people in nine neighborhoods to get out of their homes.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor declared a State of Emergency, calling this the worst flooding in the city since 1975 and he's urging for residents who live in flood zones to evacuate by Thursday at noon.

“Because of the potential danger and damage that can occur I am declaring a state of emergency in the city of Lansing”, said Schor.

Over 200 homes and 24 businesses are in evacuation neighborhoods, where people are asked to leave their homes.

“The most immediate danger is for the probably about the 275 or so homes”, said Mayor Schor.

“That are right near the river or in the low-points of Lansing will directly flood, especially here in the Urbandale neighborhood”, the mayor continued.

The Lansing Emergency Management Division say home owners in Urbandale can expect up to 7 feet of water, with up to 3 feet for other evacuation neighborhoods.

“The power of water can sweep away a young kid”, said Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankoski.

“People can drown in two feet of water very easily and that's why we are here today. This is a proactive measure”, Chief Yankoski explained.

The Letts Community Center on Kalamazoo Street is where residents will be able to take shelter if they evacuate their homes.

Doors open at noon on Thursday.

The mayor says he does not have an end date for the State of Emergency but his team will continue to assess damages over the next 48 hours.

The flooding is also causing problems for Lansing schools.

The district says school buses can't go into evacuated areas.

That means students will have to be picked up and dropped off at certain locations to get to school Thursday morning.

Hub Locations:

Letts Community Center - 1220 W Kalamazoo St, Lansing, MI 48915.

Foster Community Center - 200 N Foster Ave, Lansing, MI 48912.

Gier Community Center - 2400 Hall St, Lansing, MI 48906. Lower Parking Lot.

Southside Community Center - 5825 Wise Rd, Lansing, MI 48911. South Parking Lot.

Gardner- 333 Dahlia Dr. Lansing, MI 48911. Southeast Corner of the Large Parking Lot.

Hub Pick up times:

High School and Woodcreek - Pick Ip 6:30 a.m.

Tier #2 - Pick Up 7:30 a.m. Southside, Letts, Gier Pick Up 7:45 a.m. Gardner, Foster

Tier #3 - 8:15 a.m. - All Five Hubs

Tier #4 - 8:30 a.m. - All Five Hubs

Evacuation Neighborhoods:

- Urbandale - South of Michigan Ave./East of Fairview Ave./North of 496/West of 127

- Sycamore Park - East of Pennsylvania Ave./North of Mt. Hope St./South and West of the River

- Knollwood Willow - East of North Grand River Ave./North of Willow St./South and West of the River

- Baker - South of the River/West of Pennsylvania Ave./East of Cedar/North of Baker

- Cherry Hill - South of Kalamazoo/North of 496/East of Cherry/West of the River

- Riverside - All areas along the River should be mindful of rising water

- Riverpoint - South, West and East of the River/North of Elm Street (residential area Northeast of ReoTown)