Lansing fire marshal named National Fire Protection Association's Fire Marshal of the Year

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Fire Marshal Jared Nisch has been named the 2026 Fire Marshal of the Year by the National Fire Protection Association.

The NFPA presents the award annually to a fire code enforcement professional who demonstrates outstanding leadership in achieving code compliance through education, community collaboration, and proactive risk-reduction efforts.

Mayor Andy Schor praised the recognition.

"When talking about our first responders, I always say we have the best in the state, if not the entire country, and now one of our own, Fire Marshal Jared Nisch, is further proving me right," Schor said. "Jared Nisch has served this community well for many years, and this award is a testament to his dedication to our community."

Lansing Fire Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons also weighed in on the honor.

"Jared Nisch's selection as the National Fire Protection Association's Fire Marshal of the Year is a significant honor for the department and community," Edwards-Clemons said. "This recognition reflects the City of Lansing's commitment to community risk reduction through collaboration among governmental partners, residents, the business community, and nonprofit organizations."

Nisch credited the broader community for the recognition.

"It is a great honor to be selected as the National Fire Protection Association's Fire Marshal of the Year," Nisch said. "This recognition reflects the City of Lansing's commitment to community risk reduction through collaboration among our governmental partners, residents, the business community, and nonprofit organizations."

Nisch will be officially honored at an awards gala during the annual NFPA Conference & Expo on June 21.

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