Lansing Fire Department investigating fire

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) -- The Lansing Fire Department put out a fire in southeast Lansing Christmas morning.

When they arrived, just after 7am, there was heavy fire through most of the building. They took a defensive position at first, but eventually got the fire out. As of 10:23am they were still working to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, and under investigation. The fire department will board up the house, which appears to be vacant.

No one was injured in the fire.

The Fire Department believes that a couple owns the house, and had been working to fix it up. They have been unable to contact the couple so far.

