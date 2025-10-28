Lansing doctor fired after being arrested in child predator sting operation

A Lansing doctor has been fired after being one of the three men arrested in a child predator sting operation. That's according to a spokesperson with U of M Health-Sparrow.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, the three suspects were arrested for allegedly trying to meet a teen for sexual purposes.

One of the men arrested was Dr. Syed Muhammed Zaid Alvi. According to a LinkedIn page, he was a resident physician at the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow.

When FOX 47 News reached out to the hospital for a statement, they said, "Upon learning of the charges against Syed Muhammed Zaid Alvi, UM Health-Sparrow immediately took steps to terminate Dr. Alvi's employment. Due to the ongoing investigation, we refer all questions to law enforcement."

Alvi was arrested with two other men during the sting operation: Gregory Leroy Jordan III and Kalil Davonte Brown. They were arraigned last Friday in 55th District Court are being held in the Ingham County Jail.

