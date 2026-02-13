Lansing data center project gets contract amendments after public input

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says the company Deep Green is working with the city to amend its contract that will bring a data center to the city.

Schor says Deep Green is working with both the city and the Board of Water and Light (BWL) to amend contracts and ensure all promises are legally binding.

The city will resubmit the rezoning application and extend the public review period for another 30 days following questions raised during the approval process.

"From the beginning, the process of creating a smaller-scale data center in Lansing has been very transparent and has received significant public input," Schor said in a statement. "That's by design as we want to get this right."

Leaders have noted that the project features several unique elements that distinguish it from traditional data centers, including closed-loop cooling systems and heat capture technology designed to prevent utility rate increases for residents. Deep Green will pay for necessary infrastructure improvements, and the company has not requested any tax incentives from the city.

The data center, planned to be on Kalamazoo Street between Cedar and Larch, will be built as an urban infill project with aesthetic considerations for the surrounding neighborhood while complying with local noise ordinances. Officials expect the project to generate revenue for city services and create local jobs without significantly impacting nearby residential areas.

"This project is unique and is being watched across the country as a better way to do data centers," officials said.

The amended proposal will go before city council for consideration in the coming months.

