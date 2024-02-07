Lansing Could Break 1990 High Temperature Record This Week

WSYM Mid-Michigan High Temps this Friday

Above Average Temperatures have been a highlight in the forecast throughout the first third of February. This trend looks to come to a head for Mid-Michigan later this week as temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 50's on Friday afternoon.

For the month of February, south central lower Michigan see's an average high temperature ranging from 29 F to 32 F where winter precipitation tends to be favored over rainfall.

However, this dry and warm start to February in Michigan can be attributed to high pressure and winds from the south. This pattern will continue through the week as high temps will range in the lower to mid 50's and overnight lows ranging from upper 30's to upper 40's.

Looking ahead, the city of Lansing could be breaking a record set back on February 9th, 1990, where the high temperature for the day was measured to be 53 F. Forecasts for this Friday, February 9th, indicate a high in the city of Lansing to reach 56 F. The same can be said for the February 9th overnight low record which was last met in 1966 with a high overnight low at 39 F. Forecasts for this Friday indicate this record to be broken as well with the overnight low set to meet 47 F.

Even though we've been seeing near record breaking heat in February, some records have not been met due to upper level clouds "blanketing" our region, cooling off forecast high temperatures. This could still be an issue for this Friday for Lansing's daytime high record as rain will return to the forecast and could last through Friday evening.

This heat will come to an end by the time the weekend arrives and begin to cool back down into the upper 30's. However, this would still be above average for this time of year. More normal temperatures are not expected to return until next week.

