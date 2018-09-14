Lansing Bishop to hold prayer service, reparation for sins

Lansing, Mich. - Lansing Bishop Earl Boyea will celebrate Mass at St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing Friday morning starting at 8 a.m.

Mass will be followed by a Holy Hour, where he's asking the public to join him in prayer for the forgiveness of sins for Bishops who have committed crimes against children across the country.

Bishop Boyea is currently reviewing how the Diocese of Lansing handled abuse allegations.

That review was ordered after last month's Pennsylvania Grand Jury report about sexual abuse in the Catholic Church was released.

Bishop Earl Boyea also said he would publish the names of clerics who sexually abused children.