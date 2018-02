Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday, and Mid-Michigan bakers are working overtime to churn out the Paczki.

We got an inside look at the Paczki making process at Roma Bakery on Cedar Street in Lansing.

The bakery is hoping to sell 20 thousand jelly filled pastries before the day ends tomorrow.

For anyone who wants their Paczki fix, the bakery says put your order in right now.

The top selling Paczki flavors at Roma are raspberry, and ricotta cheese.