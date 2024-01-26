Lansing Athletics stocked up on more Lions gear than ever after last season

Video shows Lions merchandise in the store Lansing Athletics, inside the Lansing Mall.

Employee Caleb Hegganauer shared that Lansing Athletics has something for all sports fan of any age.

Al Salas, the owner of Lansing Athletics shared that he took a gamble on the Lions this season when it came to his business.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Sarah Poulos. At Lansing Athletics, they've stocked up on more Lions gear than ever, and it's just in time for the game on Sunday. Let's take a look.

“We’re really one of the only businesses that still have merchandise.”

“Your total today is 101.71”

Al Salas is pretty proud he took a chance on the Lions this year.

“We ordered triple than what we normally order because of what happened last year, the lions went on a winning streak, we won around 8 out of 10, so we figured they’d be good this year."

He said his business, Lansing Athletics, is booming, especially since the pandemic.

“It was due. We are glad that we are here. Finally happening.”

Though the store has merchandise in stock, jerseys are going fast.

“All our Lions gear is just flying off the shelves."

“This shirt right here has been selling pretty fast.”

Caleb Haggenauer thinks he sells more jerseys than just about anything. Which makes it tough for fans to find sizes.

“Now that we are in the playoffs, everyone is now coming in to get their Lions gear.”

And, there is something for everyone.

“We get a lot of elderly people, and a lot of younger kids coming in, basically a bunch of sports fans.”

Al is overjoyed with not only his business but with the Lions.

“This is something we’ve been waiting for, for many years, not only us business owners but also the Lansing community. The state of Michigan.”

Al says that he plans on watching the game on Sunday while the store stays open until 6. There is still plenty of time to gear up! I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

